‘Unconscionable’: Trump admin strikes to freeze wages for important farmworkers amid pandemic

“Underneath the brand new regulation, employers will have the ability to rent guestworkers in limitless numbers on the frozen wage charges throughout 2021 and 2022,” Farmworker Justice said. “Underneath the H-2A program, if a U.S. farmworker applies for the job, she or he will be rejected for demanding a better wage than the required minimal.” However the group stated that when the freeze is scheduled to finish in 2023, staff won’t see the upper wages they might have been entitled to.

“DOL chosen a formulation that’s deliberately prone to end in decrease wage fee will increase than if the present system had been in place,” the group continued. Bruce Goldstein, the group’s president, stated “[f]armworkers are among the many lowest-paid staff within the nation, usually incomes poverty-level wages, however this coverage will cease the modest progress that many farmworkers have skilled lately.”

And in fact it’ll stand to personally profit the Trump household by way of its Virginia winery. “If the brand new regulation goes into impact, employers like Trump Vineyard could not have to extend their pay charges for H-2A staff over the subsequent two rising seasons, although they seemingly would have below the established order,” HuffPost reported. The outlet “requested the Labor Division if it was involved concerning the battle of curiosity such a rule creates for the White Home. A spokesperson had not commented as of Tuesday afternoon.”

I feel we all know the reply to that one. The Trump Group has also hired and exploited undocumented immigrants on the vineyard as Trump has spent years shamelessly attacking them for political gain. “Univision Information interviewed seven undocumented workers who declare to have labored producing Trump wine within the state of Virginia, placing in lengthy hours from dawn to sundown, with out time beyond regulation pay,” the outlet reported final yr.

The Trump Group last year also fired quite a lot of undocumented staff on the vineyard—however not till after the harvest was over, The Washington Submit reported. A few of the staff had been employed there for years. “They didn’t make this determination in the summertime as a result of they wanted us loads then,” tractor driver Omar Miranda advised the Submit. “I feel they wished to get their product out nicely, the grapes, to guarantee that was taken care of, and as soon as issues had been gradual, they might hearth us all,” stated a second employee.

Goldstein told HuffPost that whereas the incoming Biden administration can begin to reverse the rule—joining the hundreds of other policy changes the new president will have to dig into—it’ll seemingly nonetheless kick in for the 2021 season. “He stated the Trump administration was seemingly transferring as shortly as attainable with the rule earlier than being pressured out of workplace,” the report continued. In these final weeks of the administration, it’s also lengthened the U.S. citizenship test so as to make it more durable to move.

“The federal government has designated farmworkers as important staff; they’re anticipated to work throughout a pandemic,” Goldstein told HuffPost. “The federal authorities refused to mandate safety standards to guard farmworkers and others towards COVID-19. Now the administration is punishing farmworkers by successfully reducing their wage charges. It’s simply merciless and unreasonable.”