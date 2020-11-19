U.S. main financial indicators rise once more in October, however development is slowing

The U.S. financial system is likely to be getting unwell once more from the coronavirus.

Mario Tama/Getty Photographs





The numbers: The U.S. financial system expanded once more in October at a average tempo, in accordance with a survey of main indicators, however development is slowing and more likely to taper off even additional because the coronavirus reasserts itself.

The main financial index rose 0.7% final month, the Convention Board stated Thursday, following a rise of 0.7% in September and 1.6% in August.