U.S. Election, Boris Johnson, Nagorno-Karabakh: Your Monday Briefing

(Wish to get this briefing by electronic mail? Right here’s the sign-up.)
Good morning.
We’re overlaying the newest from the U.S. election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s quarantine and a turning level in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Greater than every week after Joe Biden was declared the winner within the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to dam his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings and significant entry to the coronavirus task force and different components of the huge equipment of presidency that Mr. Biden will quickly oversee.
A tweet by the president on Sunday morning appeared to supply some recognition of Mr. Biden’s victory, however Mr. Trump rapidly walked again his assertion, asserting in a separate submit that “WE WILL WIN!” He nonetheless maintains, with out proof, that the election was rigged.
Biden appears to be like forward: With the presidential election primarily within the rearview, Mr. Biden and his staff have begun choreographing the policy steps they might soak up a authorities now not beneath the path of Mr. Trump.
A divided nation: Democrats and Republicans face maybe probably the most up-for-grabs electoral landscape in a generation, with each events’ conventional strongholds more and more beneath siege.
The president versus the media: Echoing related considerations to these voiced by Mr. Trump, President Emanuel Macron of France accused the English-language media of “legitimizing” violence and demonstrating a scarcity of shared values.
A turning level after weeks of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh
A deal brokered by Russia has ended weeks of preventing between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving Armenians to pack up their houses as they retreat whereas Azerbaijanis plan a joyful return to long-lost lands.
For Armenians pressured to flee, the end result is a tragedy. Many appeared decided to make resettling the realm as troublesome as attainable, burning properties, destroying infrastructure and disassembling eating places and gasoline stations. In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, cops in balaclavas detained scores of protesters who accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of treason for acceding to the peace deal.
For not less than the subsequent 5 years, practically 2,000 Russian forces will patrol the road between Azerbaijani- and Armenian-controlled areas, in a deal that reasserted Russian influence within the previously Soviet southern Caucasus.
By the numbers: Since Sept. 27, not less than 2,317 Armenian troopers have died within the battle. Azerbaijan has not launched a dying toll.
Quote: “How can I burn this?” mentioned Ashot Khanesyan, a 53-year-old Armenian, referring to the house he had constructed and was about to abandon within the city of Kelbajar. He mentioned his neighbors had urged him to destroy the home however “my conscience gained’t let me.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quarantine
Seven months after he battled a severe case of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain introduced on Sunday that he would be quarantining after coming into contact with a lawmaker later discovered to be contaminated.
Mr. Johnson is in any other case conducting enterprise as traditional, officers mentioned. “He’ll stick with it working from Downing Road, together with on main the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” his workplace’s assertion mentioned.
Specialists say it’s nonetheless too early to understand how lengthy immunity to the coronavirus lasts, however reinfection with the virus is considered very uncommon for not less than many months after the primary sickness. Mr. Johnson’s workplace mentioned in an announcement that he felt high-quality and was displaying no signs.
Listed here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In different developments:
-
Mexico has exceeded a complete of one million coronavirus cases, the eleventh nation to take action.
-
Israel has contracted to buy enough of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 4 million of its 9 million residents. The authorities within the impoverished Gaza Strip introduced greater than 400 new infections on Sunday, the very best single-day complete for the reason that pandemic started.
-
To outlive the pandemic, the famed tailors of Savile Row in London have embraced alterations together with digital fittings, ready-to-wear strains and even a brigade of robots.
You probably have 6 minutes, that is value it
How a human rights hero misplaced her international stature
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s occasion gained a landslide in Myanmar’s current elections, organising 5 extra years during which she is going to share energy with the navy that has dominated the nation for practically 50 years. Above, supporters celebrating in Yangon on Nov. 9.
She stays common at house, but it’s arduous to consider one other human rights hero whose international status has diminished as rapidly. Our reporter checked out her shift from democracy icon to defender of a military accused of genocide.
Right here’s what else is occurring
Belarus: Regardless of months of mass protests, President Aleksandr Lukashenko has been capable of cling to energy by means of a combination of harsh police tactics, hole guarantees of reform and the insidious home safety company that makes use of its outdated Soviet title, the Okay.G.B.
Free commerce: China and 14 different nations, together with Japan and New Zealand, signed one of the world’s largest regional free trade agreements, overlaying 2.2 billion individuals.
John Paul II, reconsidered: The previous pope was fast-tracked for canonization instantly after his dying. However a tarnished legacy in dealing with the church’s sex abuse scandals has left critics to wonder if it was too quick.
House X launch: A rocket blasted off from Florida with a capsule carrying four astronauts — three from NASA and one from JAXA, the Japanese house company — to the Worldwide House Station. After a visit of some 27.5 hours in orbit, the astronauts will start a six-month keep.
Snapshot: Above, individuals from the Tigray area in Ethiopia ready to register at a United Nations refugee heart in Hamdayet, Sudan, on Saturday. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s two-year feud with the area’s rebellious ruling occasion has exploded into a war that threatens to upend the complete Horn of Africa.
Lives Lived: The architect and inside decorator David Easton, who created English-style palaces for an American aristocracy, full with helicopter touchdown pads and formal English gardens, died last month at 83.
Princess Diana: Since “The Crown” started airing on Netflix in 2016, followers have excitedly anticipated Princess Diana’s character. She arrived over the weekend, within the first episode of the present’s fourth season.
What we’re studying: This Twitter thread. “Any individual, someplace made a joke about turning the animated film ‘Ratatouille’ right into a musical,” mentioned Andrea Kannapell, the Briefings editor, “and this collects among the wonderful younger expertise developing with songs.”
Now, a break from the information
Do: Take a digital tango lesson, or tour Japan’s shops by telephone. As journey begins to tick up, experience companies are adapting to social distancing in new ways.
Get your week off to a superb begin. At Home has ideas on what to learn, cook dinner, watch and do whereas staying secure indoors.
And now for the Again Story on …
A ‘little rejoicing’ from our pandemic reporter
Donald G. McNeil Jr., one in every of our science and well being reporters, has been on the forefront of The Instances’s protection of the coronavirus. He spoke to Times Insider about prospects for a vaccine and the newest surge in circumstances within the U.S. and in Europe.
There’s a number of optimism round Pfizer’s announcement final week, which prompt its mRNA-based vaccine could possibly be greater than 90 % efficient. What ought to we make of this? Is it too quickly to rejoice?
No, I’d say a bit of rejoicing is so as. The F.D.A. has mentioned it will settle for a vaccine that was solely 50 % efficient, which is worse than some 12 months’s flu photographs, so everybody’s expectations had been lowered. That is fairly nice. Plus, we had been already fairly certain that mRNA vaccines could be innocent. With this kind of vaccine, you’re injecting only a brief stretch of the virus’s genome packed right into a tiny ball of fats with a light electrical cost. In distinction, some vaccines use an entire virus that’s killed or weakened and is extra more likely to trigger unhealthy reactions.
Pfizer really mentioned its vaccine is not less than 90 % efficient. We have to be cautious: That was its information launch, moderately than the precise information, which scientists will need to study. However I’ve learn earlier information releases from Massive Pharma firms and in contrast them with the information issued later, they usually’ve been sincere.
What’s your view on the effectivity of lockdowns?
We have to cease pondering of lockdowns as if they’re an finish in themselves. A very harsh lockdown — during which individuals are actually ordered to remain house — pauses transmission lengthy sufficient so that you can launch actual instruments: speedy correct testing, speedy contact tracing, isolation of contaminated individuals away from their households, and so forth.
That’s it for this briefing. Wishing you a joyful begin to the week.
— Natasha
Thanks
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the information. You’ll be able to attain the staff at [email protected].
P.S.
• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our newest episode is about President Trump’s refusal to concede the election.
• Right here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Capital of Vietnam (5 letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The phrase “hyperfuturist” — about a new Lil Nas X music video — appeared for the primary time in The Instances yesterday, as famous by the Twitter bot @NYT_first_said.
• Azam Ahmed, who grew to become our Mexico Metropolis bureau chief in 2015, has gained the Michael Kelly Award for overlaying the brutal cycles of violence afflicting Latin America and the Caribbean “with deeply felt humanity.”