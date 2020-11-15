U.S. Election, Boris Johnson, Nagorno-Karabakh: Your Monday Briefing

Greater than every week after Joe Biden was declared the winner within the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to dam his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings and significant entry to the coronavirus task force and different components of the huge equipment of presidency that Mr. Biden will quickly oversee.

A tweet by the president on Sunday morning appeared to supply some recognition of Mr. Biden’s victory, however Mr. Trump rapidly walked again his assertion, asserting in a separate submit that “WE WILL WIN!” He nonetheless maintains, with out proof, that the election was rigged.

Biden appears to be like forward: With the presidential election primarily within the rearview, Mr. Biden and his staff have begun choreographing the policy steps they might soak up a authorities now not beneath the path of Mr. Trump.

A divided nation: Democrats and Republicans face maybe probably the most up-for-grabs electoral landscape in a generation, with each events’ conventional strongholds more and more beneath siege.

The president versus the media: Echoing related considerations to these voiced by Mr. Trump, President Emanuel Macron of France accused the English-language media of “legitimizing” violence and demonstrating a scarcity of shared values.