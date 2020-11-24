U.Okay. Girl Who Joined ISIS in Syria Asks Excessive Court docket to Let Her Return House

LONDON — Legal professionals representing Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl who traveled to Syria in 2015 to affix the Islamic State, on Tuesday referred to as on Britain’s Supreme Court docket to permit her to return to her house nation to mount her protection, saying she now not posed a risk.

A call within the case, which has been hotly debated in Britain after the federal government stated Ms. Begum can be stripped of her British nationality, may depart her stateless, or pave the best way for a landmark trial in Britain.

Ms. Begum is looking for to return to Britain to problem a call final yr by the federal government of Theresa Could, the prime minister on the time, to revoke her citizenship on the grounds that she posed a risk to nationwide safety.

David Pannick, one among Ms. Begum’s legal professionals, argued on the ultimate day of a two-day listening to at Britain’s highest court docket that it had been troublesome for Ms. Begum to speak along with her legal professionals from the camp in Syria the place she is being detained, and that she may solely correctly mount her protection in Britain.