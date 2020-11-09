Two Males and a Truck: 5 Issues to Know – NerdWallet

Two Males and a Truck is a full-service transferring firm that focuses on long-distance strikes all through the U.S. Primarily based in Lansing, Michigan, the corporate has places in 44 states and has been in enterprise for greater than 30 years. In case you’re enthusiastic about hiring Two Males and a Truck, listed below are 5 issues you might want to know.

Two Males and a Truck Full-service transferring firm dealing with long-distance and native strikes.

1. Every Two Males and a Truck location units its personal charges

As a result of every Two Males and a Truck location is independently owned and operated, it units its personal charges. Your whole prices could rely largely on the place you’re transferring from and which crew you’d be working with.

In accordance with the Two Males and a Truck web site, native strikes are normally charged by the hour. Lengthy-distance charges are sometimes calculated by the load of things being transported and distance traveled.

Different elements which will have an effect on your quote embrace the next:



Strolling distance from the transferring truck to the load or unload location.

Driving time to and from the load and unload location.

The period of time taken to load or unload your gadgets.

You’d additionally pay further for full-service packing, unpacking and provides if requested. Packing companies are normally charged by the hour. You’ll be able to request bundling transferring and packing companies for a reduced price, in keeping with the Two Males and a Truck web site.

2. Some strikes require in-home estimates

For sure strikes, you will must have Two Males and a Truck conduct an in-home estimate to get a quote. That is required if any of the next applies, in keeping with the corporate’s web site:

You’re transferring out of state.

Your house is 1,500 sq. ft or bigger.

You could have massive or cumbersome gadgets like safes or pianos.

Your house has slender hallways, doorways or stairways that furnishings can not match by means of.

Movers would have problem parking a 26-foot truck near your own home.

You could name the Two Males and a Truck base you’d be working with to substantiate whether or not they permit digital walk-throughs. In these circumstances, representatives give you a quote after you present them with a webcam tour of your own home or residing area.

3. There is a budget-friendly possibility for small long-distance strikes

Two Males and a Truck affords a full-service transferring container service, Worth Flex, for small long-distance strikes. This service is extra inexpensive than a normal long-distance transfer, however out there solely in choose markets. In case you use this selection, your belongings shall be loaded into massive containers or crates and transported to your vacation spot.

You will discover places that supply Worth Flex by utilizing this interactive map. Or, you’ll be able to name your native Two Males and a Truck franchise and ask about this service.

If Worth Flex isn’t out there in your space, you’ll be able to select the expedited long distance services, which can be found all through the nation. These could contain increased charges than the same transfer by means of Worth Flex. Nonetheless, the method could take significantly much less time.

4. The net quote type is lengthy

Some transferring firms e mail you a web based quote after you present some fundamental data like transferring date, handle, vacation spot and measurement of dwelling. However Two Males and a Truck asks for far more detailed data for an correct quote, and the net quote type takes longer to finish. If you wish to request a quote online, be prepared to offer the next data:







Present handle and vacation spot handle.

Closest Two Males and a Truck base that you simply’d need to work with.

Dimension of dwelling in sq. ft.



Stock of things being moved in every room and an estimated variety of packing containers.

Containers and packing provides you need to order.

You may also name or textual content the corporate for a quote.

5. You’ll be able to pay with a bank card