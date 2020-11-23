Will Oremus / OneZero :
Twitter, which performed a central position in Trump’s presidency, is trying to redefine itself for a post-Trump future by means of the launch of options like Fleets — New product options are rolling out to broaden the platform’s attraction. Will they work? — It is simple to neglect now …
Twitter, which performed a central position in Trump's presidency, is trying to redefine itself for a post-Trump future by means of the launch of options like Fleets (Will Oremus/OneZero )
Will Oremus / OneZero :