Twitter sends Cornyn to civics class, teaches him about Puerto Rico, and provides him a MAGA dunce cap

Uncooked Story ran the story with this headline that claims all of it: “‘Half-wit’ Texas senator mocked for not knowing Puerto Rico can’t vote in the presidential election.”

As an elected official Cornyn ought to in all probability know that because it isn’t a state, Puerto Rico doesn’t get a say within the U.S. presidential election[…] Cornyn was ridiculed for not figuring out the principles for the state, one thing usually taught in center faculty civics courses across the nation.

Right here’s Cornyn’s tweet:

x One other instance of why it’s prudent to let the method run its course: Hundreds of Uncounted Votes Discovered a Week After Election in Puerto Rico https://t.co/YYxMhNSAdi — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 12, 2020

Listed here are some responses:

x Whose flip is it to inform him? https://t.co/zUECInyi4l — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 12, 2020

x Oh for fuck’s sake, we coulda had @mjhegar. I wager she is aware of that Puerto Rico does not vote for President. 6 extra years of this fucking man. pic.twitter.com/VLLm9mJWTx — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 13, 2020

x I fastened the election map for you, to incorporate Puerto Rico’s 80 electoral votes. Dream the dream. pic.twitter.com/SGEeUQx0q9 — Duke Mauerman (@Duke_Mauerman) November 13, 2020

After getting soundly ratioed, Cornyn tried a clean-up on Aisle Silly.

I suppose Cornyn’s fake Oxford degree didn’t assist him with studying something about america.

