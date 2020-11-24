Home Tech Twitter says it’s going to relaunch account verifications in early 2021 for...

Twitter says it's going to relaunch account verifications in early 2021 for six classes, together with information, firms, and authorities officers, and asks for suggestions (Sarah Perez/TechCrunch)

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:

Twitter says it’s going to relaunch account verifications in early 2021 for six classes, together with information, firms, and authorities officers, and asks for suggestions  —  Twitter introduced at present it is planning to relaunch its verification system in 2021, and can now start the method …

