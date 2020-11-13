Twitter labeled 300,000 US election tweets — round 0.2% – TechCrunch

Simply over per week after the U.S. elections, Twitter has offered a breakdown of a few of its efforts to label deceptive tweets. The location says that from October 27 to November 11, it labeled some 300,000 tweets as a part of its Civic Integrity Coverage. That quantities to round 0.2% of the overall variety of election-related tweets despatched throughout that two-week interval.

After all, not all Twitter warnings are created equal. Solely 456 of these included a warning that lined the textual content and restricted person engagement, disabling retweets, replies and likes. That particular warning did go a methods towards restricted engagement, with round three-fourths of those that encountered the tweets seeing the obscured texts (by clicking by way of the warning). Quote tweets for these so labeled decreased by round 29%, in accordance with Twitter’s figures.

The president of the US acquired a disproportionate variety of these labels, as The New York Times notes that simply over a 3rd of Trump’s tweets between November 3 and 6 have been hit with such a warning. The top of the election (insofar because the election has truly ended, I suppose) seems to have slowed the positioning’s response time considerably, although Trump continues to get flagged, as he continues to dedicate a majority of his feed to disputing the election outcomes confirmed by almost each main information outlet.

His newest tweet as of this writing has been labeled disputed, however not hidden, as Trump repeats claims in opposition to voting machine maker, Dominion. “We additionally wish to be very clear that we don’t see our job as executed,” Authorized, Coverage and Belief & Security Lead Vijaya Gadde and Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour wrote. “Our work right here continues and our groups are studying and bettering how we handle these challenges.”

Twitter and different social media websites have been topic to intense scrutiny following the 2016 election for the roles the platforms performed within the unfold of misinformation. Twitter sought to deal with the problem by tweaking suggestions and retweets, in addition to individually labeling tweets that violate its insurance policies.

Earlier at this time, YouTube defended its decision to keep controversial election-related movies, noting, “Like different firms, we’re permitting these movies as a result of dialogue of election outcomes & the method of counting votes is allowed on YT. These movies are usually not being surfaced or advisable in any distinguished method.”