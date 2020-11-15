Twitter hilariously interprets Trump’s newest lies about election rigging as his concession speech

And although the president tried desperately to take again the phrases, deleting the post and instead tweeting “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” within the eyes of many Twitter customers, it was too late.

x He solely received within the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We’ve got an extended strategy to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted: “Every thing after ‘He received’ is a lie. However these first two phrases are correct!” Author Frederick Joseph tweeted: “He had me at ‘He received…’” And in answering screenwriter and former Republican David Weissman’s query asking why Trump even desires a job he doesn’t do, blogger Jeff Shuey summarized the exiting president’s time in workplace. “He by no means needed the job. He simply needed the perks. He’s golfed over 300 days. #TrumpConceded by failing … once more. He’s a failed @potus He’s a failed human,” Shuey tweeted.

x Trump conceded to Biden.

That is the morning he lastly surrendered in defeat, by way of tweet, in fact. He admitted he misplaced the election with two ostensibly easy phrases: He received. An inane retraction adopted an hour later. #TrumpConceded pic.twitter.com/1CVWsW8nkW — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) November 15, 2020

Fox Information commentator Jesse Watters, of the present “Watters World,” clearly begs to vary as evidenced in video Trump included together with his perceived concession tweet. Apparently lacking the half when Trump led us right into a pandemic resulting in greater than 245,400 deaths, Watters stated one thing “simply doesn’t really feel proper” about Biden being president. “Joe Biden didn’t earn it. He didn’t actually even marketing campaign. He thought he was going to lose. You possibly can see it. He ran a shedding marketing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he forward,” Watters requested.

Let me say it once more for the individuals with a budget seats: Trump led us right into a pandemic main to greater than 245,400 deaths. The racist-in-chief can declare as many instances as he desires {that a} transient election outcomes error in a single Michigan county one way or the other equated to tens of millions of defective ballots, however the easy fact is that Dominion Voting Methods, the election tech firm linked to the error, didn’t set off faculty closings all through the nation or ship large swaths of the American inhabitants into quarantine. The president’s mismanagement of the coronavirus did.

RELATED: COVID-19 news: One-half of U.S. deaths could have been avoided; still no mask for Donald

RELATED: Researchers attribute at least 700 deaths directly to Trump’s disease-ridden rallies

The Georgia run-off is January fifth. Request an absentee poll by Nov. 18. Early in-person voting begins Dec. 14. And REGISTER TO VOTE here by Dec. 7.

And give $3 right now to rip the Senate majority from Mitch McConnell’s cold dead hands.