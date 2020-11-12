Turkmenistan’s President Offers His Favourite Canine a Golden Deal with

Some pet lovers purchase treats for his or her favourite animals. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan has taken {that a} step additional, unveiling a 19-foot-tall sculpture of a golden-colored canine to honor his favourite breed, the Central Asian shepherd.

The monument to the canine, tail aloft and head held excessive, was erected on a pedestal on the heart of a site visitors circle within the capital, Ashbagat, the state information company of Turkmenistan said, including that it mirrored the breed’s “pleasure and self-confidence.”

The statue was unveiled Wednesday in a ceremony full with exuberant singers and twirling dancers, clouds of coloured balloons, and a wraparound tv display on the statue’s base beaming out pictures of the canines — the breed is thought domestically as Alabai — in motion, in keeping with footage launched on YouTube by the state broadcaster Altyn Asyr.

An Alabai pet, held by a younger baby, additionally made an look as Mr. Berdymukhammedov, an autocrat who guidelines over one of many world’s most repressive governments, watched with evident pleasure.