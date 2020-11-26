Turkey Jails 475 for Life Over Roles in 2016 Coup Try

ISTANBUL — A Turkish courtroom sentenced 475 accused ringleaders of the failed 2016 coup towards President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a number of life phrases on Thursday, Turkish media reported, culminating probably the most necessary mass trials of practically 500 defendants accused of involvement within the plot.

The trial targeted on a bunch of senior navy officers and civilians who gathered within the Akinci air base outdoors the capital, Ankara, on the evening of the coup and ordered warplanes, helicopters and armed forces models to assault and seize key targets.

However the coup failed when tons of of hundreds of civilians blocked the streets and models loyal to the federal government took management. Greater than 250 individuals died, a lot of them cops and civilians who got here beneath assault from the rogue military models.