Home Tech Turkey fines Google ~$26M for violating truthful competitors guidelines and abusing market...

Turkey fines Google ~$26M for violating truthful competitors guidelines and abusing market dominance by putting textual content adverts above natural search outcomes (Menekse Tokyay/Arab Information)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0


Menekse Tokyay / Arab Information:

Turkey fines Google ~$26M for violating truthful competitors guidelines and abusing market dominance by putting textual content adverts above natural search outcomes  —  Turkey’s competitors authority has given Google six months to repair the issue and terminate its “unfair” commercial technique.  (Reuters)  —  Quick Url

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR