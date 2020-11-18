Tuesday Evening Owls. S.D. Gov. Noem’s struggle on tribal sovereignty will get individuals killed

Across the similar time, the Indian Well being Service’s Nice Plains space, consisting of the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Iowa, posted its highest-yet enhance in Covid-19 circumstances. Unsurprisingly, whereas officers like Noem successfully cheered on the loss of life toll, tribal governments and neighborhood leaders have taken issues into their very own arms, imposing checkpoints and lockdowns of their very own. This isn’t an influence seize by tribes: It’s an act of survival. “The closest well being facility is a three-hour drive in Speedy Metropolis, for crucial care. And our well being facility is mainly simply—we solely have eight beds,” Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier told NPR in Could. “There’s just one respiratory therapist. You realize, there’s in all probability about over 10,000 residents right here that stay on the reservation. So if we have been to have an enormous outbreak, the place are they going to go?”
However because the tribes have moved to protect themselves in opposition to the irresponsibility of state and native governance, they’ve been met with outright hostility from leaders like Noem. Hear that once more—elected officers in South Dakota, working out of a want to make tribal communities successfully submissive to native and state governance, are working in opposition to their Native counterparts, who’re actively making an attempt to save lots of lives in the midst of a pandemic. There doesn’t exist a descriptor that adequately captures the degrees of cruelty and malice required to pursue such insurance policies whereas South Dakotans die. However, if pressed for one, “fucking insane” appears to do the trick. […]
In Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley,’ a Black community battles an industry that threatens its health—and history, by Megan I. Gannon. A proposed petrochemical advanced from plastics big Formosa might disrupt long-forgotten plantation graves.
Did Democrats really ‘underperform’ down-ballot? by Joshua Holland. At current, just about everybody throughout the political spectrum shares the idea that Democrats under-performed in Home and state legislative races, taking a few of the shine off of their victory over Donald Trump on the prime of the ticket, however is that basically true?
Greenpeace Releases Far-Reaching ‘Just Recovery Agenda’ to Tackle Interlocking Crises of Inequality, Racial Injustice, Covid-19, and Climate Chaos, by Andrea Germanos. We should “shift from an economic system that’s extractive and exploitative to 1 that regenerates and repairs,” the brand new report says.
“Most world religions denounced struggle as a barbaric waste of human life. We treasured the teachingsof these religions so dearly that we continuously needed to wage struggle with the intention to impose them on different individuals.” ~~Jon Stewart
At Day by day Kos on this date in 2013—No, meals stamps do not trigger weight problems:
A current story in The Washington Submit supplied a have a look at a budget meals choices reasonably priced on a meals stamp price range, and the health problems and obesity that food plan causes. All effectively and good, however reporter Eli Saslow’s large query was “Has the huge development of a authorities feeding program solved an issue, or created one?” The chain of thought that acquired him to that query:
Hidalgo County has one of many highest poverty charges within the nation … which has led nearly 40 % of residents to enroll within the food-stamp program . . . which suggests a widespread reliance on low cost, processed meals … which leads to charges of diabetes and weight problems that double the nationwide common … which fuels the nation’s highest per-capita spending on well being care.
That is some messed-up logic. Critically tousled. Let’s do a thought experiment and take meals stamps away from poor people who find themselves at present utilizing them to purchase low cost, processed meals. Is there a situation wherein these individuals purchase costlier, more healthy meals, having misplaced the advantages which are at present offering a lot of their meals budgets?
The rationale persons are counting on low cost, processed meals is just not that individuals’s meals budgets are coming from the Supplemental Vitamin Help Program—heaven is aware of it is not prefer it’s a program requirement that advantages be spent on junk meals—it is that they’re poor. Perhaps they stay in meals deserts. Perhaps they do not have the kitchen amenities to maintain or prepare dinner contemporary meals—one lady portrayed within the story does not have a fridge. However no matter you possibly can say in regards to the diets of meals stamp recipients, poverty, not meals stamps, is the start line.