Tuesday Evening Owls: Local weather hawks relieved by Biden win and say they will ‘push the place we have to push’

However with time working out for avoiding the worst impacts of local weather change, each doable motion—from native inexperienced poll initiatives to a brand new federal place of “local weather czar” to monetary regulatory reforms—is on the advocacy agenda. Already, local weather advocates are celebrating a shift in momentum. “Just because we’ve a Republican Senate that is not consultant of the vast majority of People who need motion on local weather change, doesn’t suggest that issues like a Inexperienced New Deal aren’t occurring already,” Southard mentioned, noting that inexperienced poll initiatives handed in a number of cities. “The Inexperienced New Deal is not only a piece of laws; it is a imaginative and prescient for an economic system that strikes us off of fossil fuels. There’s loads Biden can do, from stopping the Keystone Pipeline to banning fracking on public lands.” Environmental teams issued a list of actions on local weather that the administration can take—with out Congress—inside days of taking workplace, together with declaring a nationwide local weather emergency beneath the Nationwide Emergencies Act. However flipping the Senate to blue stays an enormous precedence.

“Earlier than the army coup in Chile, we had the concept that army coups occur in Banana Republics, someplace in Central America. It might by no means occur in Chile. Chile was such a stable democracy. And when it occurred, it had brutal traits. And it lasted 17 years.”

~~Isabel Allende, Interview with Invoice Moyers (2003)

x The f*****g nerve it takes to not solely profit from an already imbalanced system however to then intestine the Voting Rights Act, have interaction in unprecedented gerrymandering, take away voting machines to trigger hours-long traces, move voter ID legal guidelines, cripple the USPS & then declare YOU’VE been cheated. — Michael Hattem (@MichaelHattem) November 9, 2020

