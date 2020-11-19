Tucker Carlson Calls UFOs Extra Credible Than Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

Fox Information host Tucker Carlson – one in every of Donald Trump’s most reliable supporters on cable news – referred to as out the president’s marketing campaign attorneys for pushing baseless conspiracy theories in regards to the election.

At one level throughout his program, Carlson even in contrast them to UFO sightings.

Particularly, the Fox Information host focused Sidney Powell, one in every of Trump’s marketing campaign attorneys who stated on Thursday that tens of millions of votes have been flipped from the president to Joe Biden.

“This can be the only most open-minded present on tv. We actually do UFO segments,” the Fox Information host stated. “However she by no means despatched us any proof, regardless of a whole lot of requests … not a web page.”

“[Powell] by no means demonstrated {that a} single precise vote was moved illegitimately by software program from one candidate to a different, not one,” Carlson added.

Video:

One other domino falls. Tucker Carlson goes after Sidney Powell. pic.twitter.com/wkEp81e3D3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 20, 2020

If you lose Tucker Carlson, it’s time to pack your luggage

Over the previous a number of weeks, as Donald Trump throws tantrums and pushes conspiracy theories in regards to the election, most Republicans have both humored the president or stayed silent.

It’s a foul signal for Trump that Tucker Carlson is starting to tug away from him by calling his fraud claims baseless and outlandish.

For the final 4 years, Donald Trump has been in a position to survive politically as a result of right-wing media shops like Fox Information created an alternate actuality wherein he and his MAGA supporters may stay.

It allowed him to get away with one scandal after one other that no earlier president would have been in a position to survive.

On Thursday evening, that alternate actuality cracked ever so barely, signaling that the home of playing cards might be about to topple on Trump.

As a Republican president, if you begin to lose Tucker Carlson, you already know the tip is close to.

