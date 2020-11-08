Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Are A Rip-off To Pay Off Marketing campaign Debt

Trump received’t concede defeat, and he’s utilizing nearly all of the funds raised to combat voter fraud to repay his marketing campaign money owed.

The Wall Street Journal reported:



Clicking by means of to the donation web page, potential givers can overview a disclaimer that fifty% of any contribution will probably be used for common election marketing campaign debt retirement and 50% for the marketing campaign’s recount account.

Different Trump fundraising pitches in latest days ask for assist to “defend the integrity of this election” however result in a donation web page for Mr. Trump’s “Make America Nice Once more” committee. The high quality print on these solicitations says 60% of a contribution helps the marketing campaign retire debt and 40% goes to the Republican Nationwide Committee.

Discover that not one of the cash goes to a selected authorized fund to sue over voter fraud. Recounts occur all the time in shut elections. They aren’t the identical factor as voter fraud, and up to now, Trump is pursuing exacting one recount, and that’s in Wisconsin.

Folks donate to televangelists on daily basis, so it isn’t shocking that Trump nonetheless has individuals on the market who’re keen to open their wallets for him.

One of many issues that ought to concern the American individuals is that Trump will go on a money seize rampage throughout his lame-duck presidency. Trump is already planning a trip to his Florida club that will at minimum cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.

Trump‘s funds are in unhealthy form. He’s drowning in debt, and he seems to be making an attempt to rip-off his followers and the nation out of each nickel that he can earlier than he’s pressured to depart workplace in January.

