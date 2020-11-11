Trump’s Personal Attorneys Pressured To Admit There’s No Voter Fraud In Pennsylvania

Throughout a courtroom listening to, a choose pressed Trump‘s attorneys and obtained them to confess that they aren’t difficult PA ballots for voter fraud.

Transcript from the hearing:



THE COURT: In your petition, which is correct earlier than me — and I learn it a number of instances — you don’t declare that any electors or the Board of the County have been responsible of fraud, appropriate? That’s appropriate?

GOLDSTEIN: Your Honor, accusing folks of fraud is a reasonably large step. And it’s uncommon that I name any individual a liar, and I’m not calling the Board of the [Democratic National Committee] or anyone else concerned on this a liar. Everyone is coming to this with good religion. The DNC is coming with good religion. We’re all simply making an attempt to get an election performed. We expect these have been a mistake, however we predict they’re a deadly mistake, and these ballots ought not be counted.

THE COURT: I perceive. I’m asking you a selected query, and I’m searching for a selected reply. Are you claiming that there’s any fraud in reference to these 592 disputed ballots?

GOLDSTEIN: To my information at current, no.

THE COURT: Are you claiming that there’s any undue or improper affect upon the elector with respect to those 592 ballots?

GOLDSTEIN: To my information at current, no.

Trump‘s attorneys have been making an attempt to get 592 ballots disqualified however then needed to admit that they’d no proof of voter fraud, and weren’t alleging voter fraud in Montgomery County. Even when Trump obtained the 592 ballots tossed, he would nonetheless be trailing by greater than 45,000 votes.

The Trump authorized challenges are humiliating for the attorneys who’re bringing them, which is why they’re dancing across the actuality that there is no voter or election fraud each single time that they seem in courtroom.

Trump will exhaust his authorized challenges quickly, and the nation will get to maneuver on to the Trump-free life {that a} majority of the nation selected on Election Day.

