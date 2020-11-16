Trump’s GSA Head Is Wanting For A New Job Whereas Blocking Biden Transition

GSA Administration Emily Murphy has blocked Joe Biden from starting the presidential transition whereas she is actively job searching.

ABC News reported, “Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, just lately despatched that message to an affiliate inquiring about employment alternatives in 2021, a transfer that some in Washington interpreted as at the very least tacitly acknowledging that the present administration quickly can be gone.”

It’s ironic that the information of Murphy quietly trying to find a brand new job got here someday after Trump tweeted that she was doing a great job at the GSA.

The hypocrisy of this example is blatant. Even Murphy is aware of Joe Biden gained, however she isn’t going to take steps to assist the federal government transition easily to the Biden administration. It takes a particular stage of soulless corruption to be on the lookout for a brand new job whereas blocking the incoming administration from having the ability to plan as successfully in the course of a pandemic.

The blocking of the transition has nothing to do with Trump’s odds of victory as a result of he has none. Trump has misplaced, and the habits of individuals like Emily Murphy shouldn’t be forgotten relating to her lack of professionalism in dealing with the transition.

In a simply world, Emily Murphy would get the unemployment she deserves for making individuals endure to fulfill Donald Trump.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook