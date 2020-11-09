Trump’s Defeat Weakens Boris Johnson in Pressing Brexit Talks

LONDON — Few world leaders have felt the fallout of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory extra rapidly than Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is within the remaining phases of making an attempt to barter a post-Brexit commerce settlement with the European Union, a fancy problem that simply grew to become extra pressing with the defeat of his ally and ideological mate, President Trump.

A failed negotiation with Brussels might fire up tensions between Mr. Johnson and Mr. Biden even earlier than they get to know one another, as a result of it will nearly actually reverberate badly in Eire. Mr. Biden, who speaks usually and fondly of his Irish roots, has already warned Mr. Johnson to not do something in his trade negotiations that may threaten peace in Northern Eire.

“The election fully modified the sport,” mentioned Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst on the political threat consultancy, Eurasia Group.