Trump’s Allies Are Making an attempt To Purchase Him A Cable Information Community

Trump’s allies are attempting to place collectively sufficient cash in order that they’ll purchase the quickly to be former president a cable information community.

The Wall Road Journal reported:

For almost two years, allies of President Trump have been exploring methods to construct up a formidable competitor to Fox Information. One goal they lately zeroed in on: the fledgling pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax TV.

Hicks Fairness Companions, a private-equity agency with ties to a co-chair of the Republican Nationwide Committee, has held talks in current months about buying and investing in Newsmax, in keeping with folks acquainted with the matter, half of a bigger effort that might additionally embrace a streaming-video service.

A Trump cable information community looks as if a extremely dangerous concept. Trump is a horrible businessman, and while he is out for revenge on Fox News for an Arizona call that he feels cost him the election, the thought of competing with Fox with the floundering Newsmax TV appears to be like like a shedding proposition. Regardless of limitless promotion and elevation from Trump, OAN has not been in a position to problem Fox.

Newsmax isn’t as extensively out there as Fox and so they simply hit their rankings report throughout election week with 223,000 viewers.

The vultures are out, and with the Trump presidency quickly to be historical past, they’re searching for a brand new solution to captialize on his cult of persona.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook