Trump’s Actions Admit Defeat As He Skips G20 Pandemic Occasion For Golf

Trump blew off a facet occasion on the digital G20 Summit to spend extra taxpayer cash on a visit to his golf membership.

CNN reported, “The aim of the occasion is to “foster worldwide cooperation and to seek out options that shield folks’s lives and livelihoods,” the Saudi launch says. Trump has simply arrived at his golf course in Virginia and doesn’t seem on the checklist of audio system on the occasion.”

Trump didn’t go to his golf course to take part within the occasion from the fifth tee. He’s blowing it off. The Trump marketing campaign has despatched over 300 fundraising emails claiming to contest the election, however he has misplaced virtually each one in all his election challenges. State legislatures refused to take part in his coup plan and Georgia is sown up for Joe Biden.

There isn’t a path for Trump to remain in workplace, so he now not must faux to care concerning the duties of the presidency. In the midst of a raging pandemic through which greater than 2,000 Individuals are dying every day, Donald Trump selected to play golf as an alternative of collaborating in an occasion on pandemic preparedness.

Trump’s actions are saying what his phrases received’t. It’s over, and the depressed soon to be ex-president has already checked out on the American folks.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

