Trump Utilizing Final Days to Lock in Insurance policies and Make Biden’s Job Extra Troublesome

WASHINGTON — Voters have determined that President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. ought to information the nation via the following 4 years. However on problems with conflict, the surroundings, felony justice, commerce, the economic system and extra, President Trump and prime administration officers are doing what they will to make altering course harder.

Mr. Trump has spent the final two weeks hunkered down within the White Home, raging a few “stolen” election and refusing to just accept the truth of his loss. However in different methods he’s performing as if he is aware of he might be departing quickly, and exhibiting not one of the deference that presidents historically give their successors of their last days in workplace.

Throughout the previous 4 years Mr. Trump has not spent a lot time serious about coverage, however he has proven a penchant for placing again at his adversaries. And along with his encouragement, prime officers are racing in opposition to the clock to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, safe oil drilling leases in Alaska, punish China, perform executions and thwart any plans Mr. Biden may need to reestablish the Iran nuclear deal.

In some circumstances, just like the executions and the oil leases, Mr. Trump’s authorities plans to behave simply days — and even hours — earlier than Mr. Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.