Trump Tells GSA Administrator Nice Job As She Blocks Biden Transition

Trump despatched a not so refined message to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy by telling her that she is doing an amazing job as she blocks the Biden transition.

Trump tweeted:

President-elect Biden has not met with authorities officers and has not been given entry to thousands and thousands of {dollars} in transition funds. Murphy has refused to sign the paperwork that would kick off the transition.

Walter Shaub famous that Murphy is endangering American lives by withholding transition funds in the midst of a pandemic:

That is Trump telling @GSAEmily she’s doing an amazing job as she endangers American lives by withholding transition sources from the President-elect in a pandemic. His tweet is a carrot and a stick, saying “I’m watching you, Emily.” But it surely’s pointless. Murphy’s full on corrupt. https://t.co/XfIbDW7COd — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 15, 2020

Trump put his praise to Murphy above an unrelated tweet, however the message was inescapable. Trump thinks Murphy is doing an amazing job by harming the nation to make him glad.

If Trump doesn’t need to concede the election, or if he concedes, after which tries to take it again, that’s his alternative, however American lives are put in jeopardy. Nationwide safety is being weakened as a result of corrupt members of his administration are refusing to do their jobs.

Biden remains to be going to be a greater president than Trump even without classified briefings, and a cooperative presidential transition.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook