Trump Stress-Examined the Election System, and the Cracks Confirmed

As President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have steadily disintegrated, the nation seems to have escaped a doomsday situation within the marketing campaign’s epilogue: Since Nov. 3, there have been no tanks within the streets or widespread civil unrest, no brazen intervention by the judiciary or a partisan state legislature. Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s apparent victory has withstood Mr. Trump’s peddling of conspiracy theories and his marketing campaign of groundless lawsuits.

In the long run — and the postelection standoff instigated by Mr. Trump and his occasion is actually nearing its finish — the president’s assault on the election wheezed to an anticlimax. It was marked not by harmful new political convulsions however by a letter from an obscure Trump-appointed bureaucrat, Emily W. Murphy of the Basic Providers Administration, authorizing the method of formally handing over the federal government to Mr. Biden.

For now, the nation seems to have prevented a ruinous breakdown of its electoral system.

Subsequent time, Individuals won’t be so fortunate.

Whereas Mr. Trump’s mission to subvert the election has up to now failed at each flip, it has however uncovered deep cracks within the edifice of American democracy and opened the best way for future disruption and maybe catastrophe. With essentially the most amateurish of efforts, Mr. Trump managed to freeze the passage of energy for many of a month, commanding submissive indulgence from Republicans and stirring worry and frustration amongst Democrats as he explored a variety of untamed choices for thwarting Mr. Biden.