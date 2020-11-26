Trump, Nonetheless Claiming Victory, Says He Will Depart if Electors Select Biden

President Trump mentioned on Thursday that he would depart the White Home if the Electoral Faculty formalized Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s election as president, at the same time as he reiterated baseless claims of fraud that he mentioned would make it “very laborious” to concede.

Taking questions from reporters for the primary time since Election Day, Mr. Trump additionally threw himself into the battle for Senate management, saying he would quickly journey to Georgia to help Republican candidates in two runoff elections scheduled there on Jan. 5.

When requested whether or not he would depart workplace in January after the Electoral Faculty solid its votes for Mr. Biden on Dec. 14 as anticipated, Mr. Trump replied: “Actually I’ll. Actually I’ll.”

Talking within the Diplomatic Room of the White Home after a Thanksgiving video convention with members of the American navy, the president insisted that “stunning” new proof about voting issues would floor earlier than Inauguration Day. “It’s going to be a really laborious factor to concede,” he mentioned, “as a result of we all know that there was huge fraud.”