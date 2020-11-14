Trump Stayed In His Bed room And Pouted As a substitute Of Greeting Home Republicans

Newly elected Home Republicans have been taken to the White Home, however Trump didn’t come down from the residence and greet them.

The Politico Playbook reported:



LAST NIGHT, MCCARTHY’s workers took the newly elected Republicans to the White Home. Masks have been necessary — even MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE wore it for more often than not. Utah GOP candidate BURGESS OWENS had his race known as in his favor in the course of the White Home tour.

INTERESTING TO NOTE: President DONALD TRUMP didn’t come down to fulfill the group. He did ship his properly needs.

With the exception of one lie-filled coronavirus response update, Donald Trump has locked himself within the residence a part of the White Home and sulked. The one time he has gone out is to bilk the taxpayers of cash to go to one among his golf equipment to play golf.

It’s as if Trump is so damaged by the concept of shedding the election that he can’t be round individuals who gained their elections as a result of it solely reinforces what a loser he’s.

This kind of classless habits is to be anticipated by Trump. He wasn’t working within the Oval Workplace. There was no cause for him to not come down and greet the newly elected Home Republicans past the truth that the President is pouting.

Donald Trump hasn’t responded to defeat like a tyrant. As a substitute, he has locked himself in his bed room and tried to rage tweet his humiliation away. The president that so many as soon as feared is confirmed that he’s actually nothing greater than a spoiled baby.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook