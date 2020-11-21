Trump Spends Saturday On The Golf Course As America Surges Towards 2,000 COVID Deaths Per Day

With U.S. coronavirus circumstances topping 12 million and practically 2,000 Individuals now dying from the virus per day, Donald Trump spent his Saturday on the golf course.

As MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin reported, “Trump is at his golf course once more, in accordance with the pool report.”

In response to the COVID Tracking Project, greater than 1,800 Individuals have died per day from the virus over the previous three days as this public well being disaster continues to worsen.

With the vacation season on the horizon and plenty of Individuals touring and holding gatherings – regardless of CDC steering – these numbers are prone to get even worse.

All of it comes at a time when Donald Trump – nonetheless the president – has all however checked out of his day job.

In the meantime, the Biden transition is being blocked

After dropping the election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that he has little interest in even pretending to do his job over the following two months, whatever the raging pandemic.

What makes it worse is that he’s refusing to permit Biden to start to do his job by blocking the transition.

As MSNBC’s Ali Vitali reported on Saturday, this refusal to permit the transition to maneuver ahead is unprecedented. After earlier elections, it has usually taken simply 24 hours for the transition to start as soon as it grew to become clear who received.

At this level, only a few individuals anticipate Donald Trump to spend the ultimate days of his presidency placing in precise work.

The least the present president can do is permit Joe Biden to start cleansing up the mess Trump has created over the previous 4 years.

