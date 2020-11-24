Trump Spends Morning Retweeting Baseless Election Fraud Conspiracy Theories from Actors Randy Quaid and James Woods

Actor Randy Quaid, identified for his roles in such movies as The Final Element and Midnight Categorical, has made his assist for President Donald Trump well-known and he has in current weeks expressed his and the president’s shared perception that the November 3 election was fraudulent regardless of all proof on the contrary.

Trump proceeded to share these messages regardless of yesterday’s announcement that he’d directed the Normal Companies Administration (GSA) to authorize the outcomes of the election and permit the Biden-Harris transition to proceed after weeks of refusing to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“No!” Trump wrote in response to Quaid’s suggestion that he doesn’t “see People rolling over for this election fraud.” (Quaid’s tweets had been flagged underneath Twitter’s civic integrity coverage, which prohibits people from disseminating disinformation about elections.)

Trump later thanked Quaid for “working laborious to scrub up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!” after Quaid referred to as Trump “an astonishing man of the individuals.”

Thanks Randy, working laborious to scrub up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump additionally directed a pointed message at Republicans after Quaid claimed that the American individuals have “misplaced confidence within the system that elects our leaders” and continued to say that the election was rigged.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Actor James Woods additionally not too long ago retweeted a message claiming that voting machines maintained by Dominion Voting Techniques, a voting software program firm utilized in 28 states, had been weak.

“So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion?” Woods, the Academy Award-nominated star of such movies as Videodrome, Salvador, and Ghosts of the Mississippi, wrote.

So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 23, 2020

The Dominion conspiracy concept, which originated from the pro-Trump One America Information Community (OANN), has already been debunked.

OANN claimed, citing “knowledge evaluation” and with out offering any clear proof, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Occasions investigation discovered that there have been explanations for voting irregularities in instances in Michigan and Georgia that concerned Dominion software program.

“The Dominion software program was utilized in solely two of the 5 counties that had issues in Michigan and Georgia, and in each occasion there was an in depth clarification for what had occurred. In all the instances, software program didn’t have an effect on the vote counts,” the Occasions reported.

The outlet went on to notice that “Within the two Michigan counties that had errors, the inaccuracies had been due to human errors, not software program issues, based on the Michigan Division of State, county officers and election-security consultants. Solely one of many two Michigan counties used Dominion software program.”

Points in three Georgia counties “had different explanations,” they continued. “In a single county, an obvious downside with Dominion software program delayed officers’ reporting of the vote tallies, however didn’t have an effect on the precise vote depend. In two different counties, a separate firm’s software program slowed ballot staff’ means to check-in voters.”

Neither is there any proof of widespread election fraud. President Trump’s personal safety businesses have disputed the declare.

A current statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Safety Company (CISA), a part of a joint assertion from the Election Infrastructure Authorities Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Govt Committees, revealed the businesses discovered “no proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any means compromised.” The assertion went on to check with the 2020 common election as “probably the most safe in American historical past.”