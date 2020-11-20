Trump Runs And Hides From Reporters At White Home

Trump walked away from reporters and went again into hiding as he has didn’t reply a single query since shedding to Joe Biden.

Video:

Trump nonetheless has not taken a single query from reporters since he misplaced the election. Trump walks away as reporters ask questions at a supposed press convention. pic.twitter.com/zDcKgqhhVq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2020

Fox Information anchor Invoice Hemmer mentioned that the community waited to see if there have been questions, which was disingenuous framing. There have been questions. Reporters requested questions at two totally different factors through the occasion.

What occurred was that Donald Trump refused to reply questions.

There has by no means been a higher show of presidential cowardice in defeat than what Trump is placing in entrance of the American folks. The President (for now) ranted about Big Pharma, Big Tech, and the media conspiring against him during the campaign. He additionally accused Democrats of discovering ballots for Joe Biden.

None of these items are true, and presidential accountability issues. Some other president would have regarded the American folks within the eye by now and acknowledged defeat. Donald Trump is an excessive amount of of a kid to confess that he misplaced.

He has warped his personal thoughts with a self-created delusion of successful that he can’t deal with the truth of his humiliating defeat.

Trump is working away from the truth that he’ll now be often known as a one-term loser for the remainder of historical past.

