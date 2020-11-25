Trump reportedly mulling pardon for Michael Flynn

On this file picture from Dec. 18, 2018, former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing listening to at U.S. District Court docket in Washington.

President Donald Trump is contemplating a pardon for former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn, in response to a number of reviews Tuesday evening.

Axios first reported that Trump has informed aides he plans to pardon Flynn, who pleaded responsible in 2017 to mendacity to the FBI. CNN later reported {that a} Flynn pardon was into account, however not but determined.