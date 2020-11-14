Trump tasks a rosy view on vaccines, whereas Biden blasts the federal coronavirus response.

President Trump made no point out Friday of the report surge of coronavirus instances and hospitalizations as he spoke within the White Home Rose Backyard, the place he offered a rosy assessment of the development of vaccine candidates.

Officers mentioned that two vaccine candidates are beneath overview for emergency use authorizations, from Pfizer and from Moderna, and that 20 million folks could possibly be vaccinated in December. The president declared that the vaccine could possibly be obtainable to most Individuals by April, a time-frame that’s seen as aspirational versus definitive.

The optimistic view of the vaccine growth was at odds with a near-complete ignoring of how quickly the virus is surging. Solely Vice President Mike Pence talked about that instances are rising. Greater than 163,000 new instances had been introduced nationwide on Thursday, one more report, with greater than 30 states reporting seven-day case information. Deaths, too, have been rising, with greater than 1,000 a day on common during the last week.

Mr. Trump, in contrast, repeated a falsehood he’s uttered a number of occasions, that the explanation the case numbers are a lot larger within the U.S. than elsewhere is as a result of the nation conducts extra checks — a press release that ignores the rise in hospitalizations and deaths.