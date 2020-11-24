Trump Plans To Pardon Convicted Felon Michael Flynn On His Method Out The Door

With lower than two months left within the White Home and the transition to Joe Biden already underway, Donald Trump is planning to pardon convicted felon Michael Flynn.

According to Axios, “President Trump has advised confidants he plans to pardon his former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded responsible in December 2017 to mendacity to the FBI about his Russian contacts, two sources with direct information of the discussions inform Axios.”

Because the report notes, Trump’s potential determination to let Flynn skate “could be the end result of a four-year political and authorized saga that started with the FBI’s investigation into potential coordination between the Trump marketing campaign and the Russian authorities within the 2016 election.”

Jonathan Swan stated that Trump’s Flynn pardon could be simply one in all a number of pardons that the outgoing president will difficulty earlier than he leaves workplace on Jan. 20, 2021.

Flynn is a part of a sequence of pardons POTUS is planning between now and Jan 20 https://t.co/vm2H4jcOtQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2020

Reminder: Michael Flynn admitted to crimes

As Trump strikes to pardon his crooked good friend earlier than his time is up, it’s essential to keep in mind that Michael Flynn confessed to crimes.

Flynn, Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, pled responsible. He admitted multiple times in court to mendacity to the FBI. There is no such thing as a authentic justification for a pardon apart from the truth that Trump needs to undermine the Russia investigation that plagued a lot of his administration.

In fact, all of that is occurring within the midst of a raging public well being disaster and a sagging financial system that Trump continues to disregard.

Over the subsequent two months, Donald Trump will waste away his days {golfing}, spewing lies about an election that he decisively misplaced, and pardoning as lots of his prison friends as he can.

