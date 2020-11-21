Home Politics Trump Observer Eliminated After Assaulting Election Official At Wisconsin Recount

Trump Observer Eliminated After Assaulting Election Official At Wisconsin Recount

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0

A Trump election observer was faraway from the Wisconsin recount by a sheriff’s deputy after they assaulted an election official.

According to the AP, “At the least one Trump observer was escorted out of the constructing by sheriff’s deputies Saturday after pushing an election official who had lifted her coat from an observer chair. One other Trump observer was eliminated Friday for not sporting a face masks correctly as required.”

The Milwaukee County Clerk mentioned that the recount was delayed as a result of Trump’s supporters are partaking in obstruction:

The Trump marketing campaign additionally objected to all ballots solid in predominately African-American wards:

The target of the Trump marketing campaign is to delay the certification of the election leads to the hope that the courts will journey to their rescue and save the Trump presidency. To this point, there was zero indication of any case that will be worthy of Supreme Court docket consideration, or that the Court docket has any curiosity in getting concerned within the election.

A Trump observer assaulted an election official. Trump’s supporters aren’t exhibiting any respect for the method. Trump’s observers are poorly educated, and their main goal is to attempt to bully their means into overturning Joe Biden’s victory.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR