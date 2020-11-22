Trump Lawyer Claims Bernie Sanders And Brian Kemp Conspired To Steal The Election From Trump

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp conspired to steal the election from Trump.

@SidneyPowell1 claims Hillary Clinton used Dominion to beat Bernie Sanders within the Democratic Main in 2016 and says Bernie saved quiet as a result of he “bought out”. pic.twitter.com/BqDK9tJjjs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2020

Powell stated on Newsmax, “Their very own handbook tells you that these items are options of their system. Are we speculated to suppose they didn’t use the options? Heck no, they used them, and so they used them in opposition to their very own candidates. The Democrats used them in opposition to Bernie Sanders in 2016, and someone even instructed him what had been completed to him when Hillary Clinton received the first, and he didn’t, and as a substitute of standing up for the American individuals and the proper to vote, he bought out.”

Powell continued, “The one that despatched me the info instructed me that they knowledgeable Bernie Sanders of all their findings, and he didn’t do something besides get sufficient cash to purchase one other fabulous home. I’m telling you it’s been used for each events, and one of many large issues is we don’t know who was elected by shopping for their election via Dominion.”

These claims by Powell concerning the Dominion having the ability to flip votes have been debunked by fact checks. Powell desires individuals to consider that Brian Kemp, who was then the Secretary of State in Georgia, rigged the voting machines for Hillary Clinton. Bernie Sanders came upon about it and took a bribe to remain quiet.

Anybody who thinks that Bernie Sanders would take a bribe to remain quiet hasn’t been paying consideration. Sanders fought Clinton tooth and nail for the Democratic nomination, so none of what Powell stated makes any sense.

If Democrats might rig the voting machines with the assistance of the Secretary of State within the major, why didn’t they do it in opposition to Trump within the normal election?

The entire principle defies frequent sense.

These conspiracy theories might come again to hang-out the GOP because the people who find themselves more than likely to consider this nonsense are Trump-voting Republicans who shall be voting in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections.

There was no mass conspiracy throughout events to steal the election from Trump, and Sidney Powell’s conspiracy theories are a national embarrassment.

