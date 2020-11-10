Trump Is No Longer Collaborating In Work-Associated Duties As He Tries To Overturn Election Loss

Following his humiliating defeat to Joe Biden in final week’s presidential election, Donald Trump is now not even pretending to place in an sincere day’s work – not that he beforehand was.

Based on Jonathan Lemire of the Related Press, Trump is devoting all of his time within the White Home to making an attempt to overturn the outcomes of an election that he clearly misplaced.

“Whereas that is occurring, it must be famous the president’s not likely doing his day job,” Lemire famous, saying that Trump has been blowing off intelligence briefings and coronavirus activity power conferences over the previous a number of months.

Lemire reported:

This isn’t 2000 in Florida the place it’s one state and some hundred votes. It’s 1000’s of votes, generally tens of 1000’s of votes, throughout a number of states. Even when he was to win one courtroom case, it wouldn’t be practically sufficient to overturn the results of the general election. And whereas that is occurring, Pleasure, it must be famous the president will not be actually doing his day job. It’s been greater than a month since his schedule has suggested that he’s obtained a day by day intelligence briefing. There hasn’t been a learn out of a overseas chief name in weeks. He has not participated in a coronavirus activity power assembly in effectively greater than a month, if nearly two. And outdoors of ousting the secretary of protection yesterday and another aides, he isn’t actually governing this nation. He isn’t main this White Home at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is surging uncontrolled to report and intensely harmful ranges.

Trump has little interest in governing this nation

Donald Trump spent a lot of the 2020 marketing campaign making an attempt to sow doubt within the election course of. It was his means of preemptively making excuses for a loss to Joe Biden.

Now that he did lose the election, he has shifted all of his vitality to pushing false claims of voter fraud and poll tampering. He isn’t even pretending to do the rest.

In the meantime, America is struggling by way of the worst peak of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 100,000 folks getting contaminated per day and over 1,000 shedding their lives.

It was already clear earlier than the election that Donald Trump had little interest in governing this nation. His habits after his defeat to Joe Biden has eliminated all doubt.

