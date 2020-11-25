Trump Humiliated After Canceling Plan To Attend PA Election Fraud Listening to

Trump’s large plan to indicate at a Republican-led PA Senate listening to on election fraud has flopped because the president has canceled his journey.

Through the White Home Pool Report:

WH pool report from @matthewchoi2018: “Regardless of current experiences of the president leaving the White Home, Judd Deere stated there aren’t any scheduling updates to as we speak’s public schedule presently.” — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 25, 2020

Rudy Giuliani wasn’t able to come on the trip with Trump as a result of two people who attended his most up-to-date press convention with him obtained coronavirus.

Trump’s plan, it seems was to make a giant splash with Rudy and attend the listening to to make the declare that the election was stolen from him, however as an alternative, Trump goes to proceed sulking within the White Home till he goes off to his Florida membership in some unspecified time in the future this vacation season.

Trump was going to make an election fraud final stand, however as an alternative, it was one other humiliating defeat for a president who has been nothing however dropping for greater than three weeks.

