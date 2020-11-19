Trump Had Zero Objects On His Public Work Schedule For 12 Out Of The Final 16 Days

Donald Trump didn’t work a lot earlier than he misplaced the election to Joe Biden earlier this month – even within the midst of a public well being disaster – however now he’s not even pretending to care about upholding his oath and doing his job.

As MSNBC’s Ari Melber identified on Thursday evening, Trump has principally been in hiding for the reason that election. Usually instances, his public work schedule is totally empty.

“They launch a schedule, it’s a public schedule and infrequently has issues the president is doing,” Melber stated. “Donald Trump has had nothing, not even a fake occasion or cellphone name, on the schedule in 12 of the final 16 days.”

Video:

“The president has principally been in hiding,” Ari Melber says, noting that Trump’s work schedule has been virtually empty since he misplaced the election. pic.twitter.com/Fc33RE367f — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 20, 2020

Melber stated:

The president has principally been in hiding. This can be a truth chances are you’ll not have seen but. They launch a schedule, it’s a public schedule and infrequently has issues the president is doing, some kind of high line readout and it’s traditional a number of issues a day. Donald Trump has had nothing, not even a fake occasion or cellphone name on the schedule in 12 of the final 16 days. NBC analyst and presidential historian Michael Beschloss places it like this: “When earlier than in historical past have we seen a President of america disappear from public view like this?” It’s an enormous query.

Each Trump and Pence are dodging the press

Not solely is the White Home centered solely on overturning a free and truthful election that Donald Trump misplaced, however they aren’t even prepared to take questions from the press.

As Hugo Lowell identified on Thursday evening, neither Trump nor Mike Pence have taken questions from reporters for the reason that Biden-Harris ticket received the election.

Simply in: White Home declares a journey/picture lid, that means we don’t anticipate to see Trump for the remainder of the day. Neither the president nor the vice-president have taken questions since they misplaced the election. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 19, 2020

At a time when the pandemic is worsening and the American folks need to their leaders for options, Donald Trump is cowering in his White Home bunker.

