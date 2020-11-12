Trump forgets to ban TikTok as a result of the election is over

However Hunter Biden wasn’t alone this yr, as this Verge headline reminds us:

TikTok says the Trump administration has forgotten about attempting to ban it, wish to know what’s up

This all began in August, when crybaby Donald Trump tried to ban the social media community, apparently as a result of 1) it has Chinese language company dad and mom, and a pair of) Ok-pop followers used the community to organize signups to Trump’s Tulsa rally—the one he and then-campaign supervisor Brad Parscale claimed could be attended by 1 million individuals. Barely 6,000 confirmed up in the long run.

Now, there are many actual causes to problem the operation of Chinese language corporations on U.S. soil. China severely restricts or outright blocks U.S. social networks like Fb and Twitter, in addition to Google, Wikipedia, YouTube, WhatsApp, and … properly, pretty much everyone else. There may be an asymmetry to entry to our market versus entry to China’s. So there might be a case made for restrictions to TikTok as a retaliatory tactic.

However. Yeah, that’s not what Trump was about. He was pissed the community was used to prepare towards him. And on condition that it was populated by younger customers, it didn’t have the conservative presence that has been cultivated on Twitter or Fb. And eventually, Trump determined that one of the simplest ways to answer COVID-19 criticisms was to easily blame China. So attacking TikTok labored nice as one other strategy to amplify his anger at China for … one thing. For exposing his personal uncaring incompetence?

In any case, after Trump introduced his ban, TikTok filed swimsuit and has gained a sequence of authorized stays of execution within the courts. But Trump continued, lastly getting the corporate to comply with promote sure belongings to Trump-backing Oracle Corp. Why? Nationwide safety.

Govt Order on Addressing the Risk Posed by TikTok […] TikTok robotically captures huge swaths of knowledge from its customers, together with Web and different community exercise data akin to location knowledge and looking and search histories. This knowledge assortment threatens to permit the Chinese language Communist Social gathering entry to Individuals’ private and proprietary data — doubtlessly permitting China to trace the places of Federal staff and contractors, construct dossiers of private data for blackmail, and conduct company espionage […] America should take aggressive motion towards the house owners of TikTok to guard our nationwide safety.

Wow. Sounds horrible! Our nation’s personal safety is in danger!

However that was then, when there was an election to attempt to win. At this time? The Chinese language authorities blocked that Oracle deal, and how did the Trump administration reply? Crickets. They simply … forgot.

“For a yr, TikTok has actively engaged with CFIUS in good religion to deal with its nationwide safety issues, whilst we disagree with its evaluation,” TikTok says in a press release to The Verge. “Within the almost two months for the reason that President gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to fulfill these issues, we have now provided detailed options to finalize that settlement – however have acquired no substantive suggestions on our in depth knowledge privateness and safety framework.”

So all that crap about nationwide safety? By no means thoughts. Trump has misplaced curiosity. It’s nearly as if … it was by no means about nationwide safety? Bizarre, that.