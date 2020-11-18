Trump fires head of election cybersecurity for contradicting Trump’s bogus fraud claims

On Tuesday night information broke that soon-to-be-former white supremacist in chief Donald Trump has fired Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company. This transfer, whereas not stunning, is horrifying as a result of Krebs was in control of our nationwide election safety and had disputed Trump’s constantly fact-free claims of voter fraud. Final week, Krebs oversaw the discharge of a statement that referred to as the 2020 election “essentially the most safe in American historical past.”

Trump himself introduced the firing through his important fake-claims-about-election-fraud channel, Twitter, saying “The latest assertion by Chris Krebs on the safety of the 2020 Election was extremely inaccurate, in that there have been large improprieties and fraud–including useless individuals voting, Ballot Watchers not allowed into polling places, ‘glitches’ within the voting machines which modified…” The concept that is something however an try to bypass the truth that Trump’s voter fraud narrative has zero proof to again it up, and he’s indignant that nobody needs to play fake with him anymore, is laughable.