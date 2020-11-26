Trump Falsely Claims “There may be NO WAY” Biden Obtained Extra Than 80 Million Votes

President Donald Trump continued to push baseless election fraud claims on Twitter this morning, this time claiming that there’s “NO WAY” President-elect Joe Biden, whose transition this week the president lastly allowed to proceed, acquired greater than 80 million votes.

“This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION,” the president wrote. His declare was quickly flagged beneath Twitter’s civic integrity coverage, which bars people on the platform from disseminating disinformation about elections.

Simply noticed the vote tabulations. There may be NO WAY Biden obtained 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Biden received the favored vote by a substantial margin. He acquired 80,063,589 votes, the best variety of votes acquired by a presidential candidate within the historical past of the USA. Trump acquired 73,904,195 votes, essentially the most acquired by a sitting president.

Trump has lengthy described his first election win as a “landslide,” however has failed to notice that Biden defeated him by the identical electoral margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016. However even that’s deceptive.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight “discovered that the share of electoral vote received by Trump — 56.9 p.c — was effectively beneath the historic common, 70.9 p.c,” in response to a Factcheck.org investigation carried out in 2016.

Factcheck.org continued, noting that “Silver discovered that Trump’s share of electoral votes ranked forty fourth out of 54 elections going again to 1804. Earlier than that, he famous, “presidential electors solid two votes every, making it onerous to check them to present-day elections.”