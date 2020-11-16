Trump Falsely Accuses “Radical Left Democrats” of Making an attempt to “Steal” the Election

President Donald Trump misplaced the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden however has up to now refused to concede the presidential race and ordered White Home officers to not take part within the transition. He has continued to push conspiracy theories and various falsehoods through his social media accounts and continues to claim that the election was stolen from him regardless of all proof on the contrary.

The president continued this sample of habits this morning when he claimed with out proof that “Radical Left Democrats, working with their companion, the Faux Information Media, try to STEAL this Election.”

“We gained’t allow them to!” the president added.

The Radical Left Democrats, working with their companion, the Faux Information Media, try to STEAL this Election. We gained’t allow them to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

There isn’t a proof of widespread election fraud in any state regardless of the president’s claims. Neither is there any proof of a conspiracy between Democrats and media conglomerates to “steal” the election. However proof signifies that the president’s claims of fraud are, in reality, a ruse to line his pockets.

The Trump marketing campaign has continued to ship out a slew of emails urging their supporters to donate cash for an “election protection fund” to contest the end result of the 2020 race. Nonetheless, the effective print reveals that a lot of the cash donated to assist this fund is getting used to pay down marketing campaign debt. Cash can be being funneled to the Republican Nationwide Committee and Save America, a political motion committee not too long ago based by the president himself.

“It is a slush fund. That’s the underside line,” Paul S. Ryan, a marketing campaign finance legal professional with the great authorities group Widespread Trigger, told Politico final week. “Trump may proceed to string out this meritless litigation to be able to fleece his personal supporters of their cash and use it within the coming years to pad his personal way of life whereas teasing a 2024 candidacy.”

Yesterday, Trump made headlines for suggesting that Biden gained as a result of the election was “rigged,” persevering with his unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud regardless of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Authorities Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Govt Committees, that they discovered “no proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any method compromised.” The assertion went on to discuss with the 2020 common election as “probably the most safe in American historical past.”