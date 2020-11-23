Trump Marketing campaign Lawyer Claims Biden Misplaced In A Landslide After GSA Begins Transition

Shortly after the GSA’s Emily Murphy gave the green light for the Biden transition course of to start – a course of that the outgoing president himself is now acknowledging – Trump marketing campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis went on dwell TV and stated the election was stolen.

“The election was stolen and President Trump gained by a landslide,” Ellis stated throughout an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, including that the Trump marketing campaign will in the end reach stealing the presidency through the Supreme Courtroom.

Melber jumped in and shut her down for spewing a firehose of falsehoods.

“Should you make false statements, you don’t simply run roughshod, okay?” the MSNBC host stated. “I’m going to maintain shifting ahead and ask you about one other merchandise, and you may reply it or we’ll transfer on.”

"The election was stolen and President Trump gained by a landslide," Trump marketing campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis says *after* the GSA introduced it was beginning the transition course of.

Melber stated:

Primary. You simply stated ‘you.’ You’re utilizing the second particular person and saying ‘you.’ However I simply quoted you a complete vary of sources together with the Wall Road Journal. I perceive. You made a mistake. Take a pause. I’ll allow you to go once more, however now we have to take a pause. Should you make false statements, you don’t simply run roughshod, okay? So that you made a false accusation I needed to take care of. Maintain on, maintain on after which I’ll allow you to go once more. Should you’ve seen this program, individuals get their flip. I had Rick Gates on right here just lately. He bought time. … I’m going to maintain shifting ahead and ask you about one other merchandise. And you’ll reply it or we’ll transfer on.

Trump’s personal authorized crew is in deeper denial than he’s

After the GSA’s Emily Murphy formally backed down on Monday and allowed the Biden transition to start, even Donald Trump acknowledged that he helps the method – or not less than that he ordered Murphy to start the transition.

The truth that Trump’s marketing campaign lawyer went on TV – after the transition course of formally started – and claimed Biden misplaced the election in a landslide exhibits simply how deeply in denial she is.

When Donald Trump appears to be like extra well-adjusted than you, possibly it’s time to pack your baggage and transfer on.

