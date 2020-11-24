Trump Brags About The Inventory Market For 51 Seconds Then Runs Away

Trump confirmed up within the White Home briefing room for about 51 seconds to brag concerning the inventory market as he ran off and took no questions.

Video:

Trump comes out to brag concerning the inventory market and COVID vaccine for 51 seconds then he runs away from reporters with out taking questions. pic.twitter.com/iPlUb7Ivly — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 24, 2020

Trump mentioned:

The Dow Jones industrial common — I’m very thrilled with what has occurred on the vaccine entrance. That has been completely unimaginable. Nothing like that has ever occurred, medically. I feel persons are acknowledging that, and it’s having a giant impact. Because the inventory market has simply damaged 30,000, by no means been damaged, that quantity. That may be a sacred quantity, 30,000. No person thought they’d ever see it. It’s the ninth time for the reason that starting of 2020, and it’s the forty eighth time which have damaged data in the course of the trump administration.

I simply wish to congratulate all of the individuals throughout the administration that labored so laborious. Most significantly, I wish to congratulate the individuals of our nation, as a result of there are not any individuals such as you. Thanks very a lot, everyone. Thanks.

Trump’s new technique is to disregard that he’s leaving workplace quickly, run away from questions, and solely pop his head out to take credit score for issues that he had nothing to do with.

It’s unhappy and pathetic that Trump is attempting to remain related whereas avoiding accountability for the truth that he’s the largest incumbent presidential election loser since 1932.

Donald Trump actually thinks that he has a political future, however every show of his lack of ability to perform in actuality is a reminder that he won’t ever be within the White Home once more.

