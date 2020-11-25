Trump Begs Pennsylvania Republicans To Be a part of His Coup And Overturn The Election

Throughout a sham “listening to” run by Pennsylvania Republicans, Donald Trump requested state legislatures to overturn the election.

Video:

“Why would not they overturn the election?” asks the president pic.twitter.com/wGGgJKdBEO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2020

Trump mentioned, “The issues I’m listening to proper now, and also you’re simply protecting a couple of of them. We now have a whole bunch and a whole bunch of affidavits of tales which might be even worse than the tales I’m listening to. Why wouldn’t they overturn an election? Actually, overturn it in your state, as a result of we have now different states which might be simply as unhealthy. You have a look at Michigan with Detroit. You have a look at the issues that occurred in Detroit.”

On Tuesday, Michigan Republicans confirmed that Trump tried to get them to overturn the election, and in Pennsylvania, the nation heard it out of Trump’s personal mouth. Donald Trump desires to overturn an election that he misplaced by no less than 7 million votes. He’s asking state legislatures to do his soiled work, and he won’t ever perceive why Republicans are selecting to comply with the legislation and never maintaining him in energy.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook