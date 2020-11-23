Trump Administration Approves Begin of Formal Transition to Biden

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s authorities on Monday licensed President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to start a proper transition course of after Michigan licensed Mr. Biden as its winner, a powerful signal that the president’s last-ditch bid to overturn the outcomes of the election was coming to an finish.

Mr. Trump didn’t concede, and vowed to stick with efforts to alter the vote, which have to date proved fruitless. However the president stated on Twitter on Monday evening that he accepted the choice by Emily W. Murphy, the administrator of the Basic Companies Administration, to permit a transition to proceed.

In his tweet, Mr. Trump stated that he had instructed his officers to start “preliminary protocols” involving the handoff to Mr. Biden “in the most effective curiosity of our nation,” although his announcement adopted weeks of trying to subvert a free and fair election with false claims of fraud.

Ms. Murphy’s designation of Mr. Biden because the obvious victor offers the incoming administration with federal funds and sources and clears the way in which for the president-elect’s advisers to coordinate with Trump administration officers.