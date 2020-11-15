Trump acknowledges Biden presidential election win for first time—however ‘concedes nothing,’ repeats unfounded declare of ‘rigged’ vote

Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his first tacit acknowledgment of former Vice President Joe Biden’s election victory, however continued to assert the democratic election was “rigged” and fraudulent with out offering any proof and after different businesses have deemed the voting course of some of the safe in U.S. historical past.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: ‘He solely received within the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We now have an extended technique to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!,” referring to Biden, who has been projected the winner of the election by dint of his Electoral Faculty votes and hello greater than 5 million popular-vote margin, in response to the Related Press.

Biden claimed 290 Electoral Faculty votes and 78.6 million of the popular-vote tally, in contrast with 232 Electoral Faculty votes for incumbent Trump and 72.9 million of {the popular} vote, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing AP knowledge.

Biden’s victory in Electoral Faculty voting was known as final Saturday by numerous information organizations, confirmed by numerous different information organizations and strengthened by latest vote-counting efforts.

Twitter has tagged the president’s tweet as “disputed,” because it has designated numerous social-media messages from people or organizations which might be deemed to comprise deceptive or disputed info, with out proof, representing stricter insurance policies employed by such media platforms.

Trump’s reiteration of claims of a “rigged” voting come after a latest assertion from the Election Infrastructure Authorities Coordinating Council, GCC, Government Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, which confirmed the secureness of the vote course of that got here amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which noticed a historic variety of mail-in ballots.

“The November third election was essentially the most safe in American historical past,” learn the assertion from the GCC and election council.

Trump’s Sunday tweet additionally follows a gathering of 1000’s of supporters of the forty fifth president, who assembled in downtown Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest the results of the election.

Waving American flags and chanting “4 extra years,” the protesters repeated unfounded allegations that the election had been marred by fraud.

On Friday, Trump, throughout remarks within the White Home’s Rose Backyard to debate progress on vaccines to combat the novel pressure of coronavirus, continued to refuse to concede the White Home race to Biden, however appeared to suggest the chance that his administration is probably not victorious in the long run.

“No matter occurs sooner or later, who is aware of which administration will probably be—I assume time will inform, however I can inform you this administration is not going to go to a lockdown,” Trump mentioned as he mentioned “Operation Warp Pace,” the public-private partnership that goals to speed up improvement of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump didn’t reply to reporters’ shouted questions on conceding the election on Friday.

Biden is anticipated to be sworn in because the forty sixth U.S. president on Jan. 20.