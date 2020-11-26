Hassle Utilizing Your Marriott Certificates? – NerdWallet

A preferred perk of sure Marriott bank cards is the free evening certificates that cardholders earn yearly by renewing their card membership. However utilizing these certificates could be a problem — particularly in the course of the pandemic.

Certificates normally expire in a yr, however in response to the pandemic, Marriott prolonged the expiration date on sure certificates. When you’ve got a free evening certificates with an authentic expiration date in 2020 or that may expire earlier than July 31, 2021, you’ll get the expiration date pushed again to Aug. 1, 2021. You don’t need to do something to get the extension. It kicks in routinely on Dec. 11, 2020.

However even with the extension, some cardholders — like me — may nonetheless have hassle placing their certificates to make use of earlier than they go to waste. Learn to use a Marriott certificates earlier than it is too late even in the event you’ve run into roadblocks making an attempt to redeem them earlier than.

Repeated (failed) makes an attempt to make use of free evening certificates

Germany: My first pair of free evening awards posted in June 2019. I had been ready to redeem them towards a keep in Munich throughout Oktoberfest, however by the point I obtained the certificates, commonplace award nights at my most popular property have been already gone.

Israel: The subsequent alternative to make use of my two free nights got here whereas I used to be planning a visit to Tel Aviv, Israel, for March 2020. Lodging in Israel is dear, and the free evening certificates would have gotten me worth. Sadly, Israel closed its borders earlier than I went on that journey. I needed to cancel my lodge keep, and the free evening awards have been returned to my Bonvoy account.

Round this time, my certificates have been prolonged by Jan. 31, 2021, which meant I had one other eight months to discover a approach to make use of them. In June, at this yr’s card anniversary, two extra certificates have been posted to my account, so by then I had 4 free nights to work with.

Turkey: Quick ahead to September. When some nations started opening as much as U.S. passport holders, I deliberate a visit to Turkey. I toyed with the thought of redeeming my Marriott certificates for a flowery keep at The Ritz-Carlton, Istanbul, a Class 5 property. Sadly, solely two of the three nights on my dates have been obtainable at a regular fee of 35,000 factors, and the opposite was listed at a peak redemption fee of 40,000 factors. Discouraging, to say the least. I didn’t wish to transfer accommodations or pay money for an evening at The Ritz, so I booked my keep elsewhere.

Mexico: Uninterested in the video games, I booked a visit to Los Cabos, Mexico, round my mother’s birthday. Fortunately, 4 nights in a row at commonplace redemption charges have been obtainable on the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar in December, so I pulled the set off and added a paid evening to increase our trip to 5 nights. However as of Nov. 1, 2020, this property is not affiliated with Marriott. The lodge canceled my reservation and redeposited the certificates again into my Bonvoy account, the place they continue to be unused. As a result of it’s a birthday journey, my mother and I selected to not cancel the flights and booked a keep at a unique lodge as an alternative.

Methods to make use of your expiring free evening awards

In case you’re as annoyed as I used to be making an attempt to redeem Marriott free evening certificates, all will not be misplaced. You’ll be able to nonetheless discover methods to make use of them earlier than they expire. Listed here are some methods.

1. Go on a street journey

Not everybody is able to hop on a aircraft, however getting behind the wheel is perhaps an alternate. Whether or not you have got a national park or a ski resort in your must-see checklist, you can use a certificates or two for a street journey inside the US.

You’ll find loads of outside actions throughout the U.S., which places a secure journey inside attain. Navigate to Marriott’s hotel directory map, choose the US area, and zoom in on areas you would possibly wish to go to. You’ll see properties in numerous classes, together with some the place your certificates ought to work.

2. Plan a visit to Mexico or the Caribbean

In case you really feel able to face an airport, an island resort may very well be an possibility. Mexico and several other different nations within the Caribbean are open to tourism with sure precautions, and it’s not a nasty approach to make use of your expiring certificates. Choose the Caribbean area to browse Marriott Bonvoy properties on totally different islands, then verify native restrictions earlier than reserving a keep.

3. E-book a staycation

In case you don’t wish to fly or take a street journey, you’ll be able to commerce your certificates for a staycation. Search for distinctive properties in your metropolis or a brief drive away — enjoyable, uncommon lodging will improve your expertise.

The underside line

It’s not all the time simple, particularly within the pandemic, to make use of free evening certificates from Marriott. In case you can, plan sooner somewhat than later — that may enable you make use of the certificates earlier than they expire and earlier than the usual rooms are snapped up by different vacationers.

As for me, I nonetheless don’t have any plans for after I’ll determine tips on how to use my Marriott free evening perks.

