The Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Getty Photos/iStockphoto





Anthony Tata, a retired Military normal who was not too long ago named a high Pentagon official, has examined constructive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported Thursday evening.

Tata has been performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for policy since last week, after Protection Secretary Mark Esper and his high aides have been ousted by President Donald Trump for perceived disloyalty.