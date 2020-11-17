High Glove shares drop as employee hostels put below strict lockdown

Two week containment measures have an effect on greater than 13,000 staff to the west of Kuala Lumpur.

The share value of High Glove, the world’s greatest producer of medical gloves, slumped on Tuesday, after the Malaysian authorities imposed a strict lockdown on greater than 13,000 staff dwelling in company-run dormitories to the west of Kuala Lumpur.

The authorities imposed the two-week lockdown after 215 coronavirus circumstances emerged in one of many hostels in Meru, about 40km west of the capital and near High Glove’s factories.

The curbs, throughout which the well being ministry will undertake focused screening, got here into impact on Tuesday and contain 13,190 staff, in addition to almost 1,200 folks dwelling close by. The corporate’s inventory dropped almost 10 p.c in early buying and selling on the Kuala Lumpur Inventory Trade.

“[The lockdown] will permit the Well being Ministry to proceed focused screenings on staff and residents within the space,” Senior Minister of Safety Ismail Sabri Yaakob mentioned at a media briefing on Monday.

He additionally urged the corporate to display all its manufacturing unit staff and its different dormitories.

Employees temperatures are checked on their arrival at a High Glove hostel for feminine staff [Ahmad Yusni/EPA]

High Glove, which has about 21,000 workers and operates 41 factories in Malaysia, mentioned in a press release that it had cooperated carefully with the district well being workplace and native police throughout a go to on Sunday.

It mentioned it was looking for clarification in regards to the implementation of the curbs and would proceed to look at procedures put in place to hinder the unfold of the virus.

“Disinfection workouts at our premises and lodging are additionally performed usually, with all the required precautionary measures strictly in place,” the assertion mentioned.

Final week, High Glove launched extra rigorous illness management and prevention measures to curb the unfold of COVID-19 and mentioned it was proscribing its staff to solely essentially the most important actions. It has additionally established “isolation homes” for these below quarantine, it mentioned.

High Glove first confirmed 17 staff examined optimistic for the virus nearly two weeks in the past. Malaysia has been battling a resurgence of coronavirus circumstances that started in September within the Borneo state of Sabah. A lot of the nation is now in a state of partial lockdown.